A Chicago Cubs 20-year-old fan is suing team owners to provide significantly better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field.

According to KCRG news outlet, the lawsuit was filed last month in federal court on behalf of David F. Cerda and his lawyer? David A. Cerda — his dad.





According to the lawsuit, the owners have violated the Americans with Disabilities Act which allegedly requires greater wheelchair accessibility, the news outlet reports.

The law argues the $750 million stadium renovation rid of wheelchair-accessible sections behind home plate as well as in right-field bleachers.

According to the news outlet and the Tribune, a Cubs spokesman declined to comment on the pending civil case.

The news outlet reported the plaintiff has muscular dystrophy and his father told the Tribune his son has had to watch games from a standing-room-only section. He says that he had an obstructed, blocked view, according to the news outlet.