A fitness blogger recently visited Houston and pulled off a feat many locals would consider impossible

Want to eat healthy in Houston?

As the nation’s fourth largest city, you think it would be easy.

RELATED: Thanks to the Dindr app, Houston can now swipe to find true love (with food)

But so many choices can easily lead to diet pitfalls, especially since the food is so delicious.

However, if you’re struggling to find healthy choices for you and your family, then you may be in luck, thanks to a visitor who did the hard work of searching for the smart places around us:





Austinite food and fitness blogger and vlogger Good Day Sonya recently took a road trip through Houston on July 15, 2017, to explore her passion for fitness, food and business across Texas.

During her visit, Sonya decided to explore the healthier side of Houston’s restaurant scene, which, yes, locals, does exist!

She documented her visit in a video shared through Youtube.

After getting lost looking for restaurants, Sonya opted to order shrimp fajitas with extra vegetables. She kept it healthy by avoiding the beans, tortillas, and rice.

RELATED: Grab some spoons because Blue Bell is cooling down summer with new flavors

In addition to food, Sonya also captured a few sights around the city.

Check out the video for yourself to see a side of Houston many of us would never think to explore.

Bon Appétit, y’all!