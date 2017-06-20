A formerly abused pup was just given a new lease on life near Houston

In an act of justice, a formerly abused pup is now with a new, loving family, while his abuser sits in prison paying the price for the cruelty he inflicted on his former pet.

In February 2017, neighbors reported seeing Cody Tyler Tombros stomp on his pitbull puppy and throw it over the railing of his second-floor balcony, causing permanent bone damage. Tombros lived with his dog at the Dakota Canyon Apartments in Spring at the time.

Police arrested Tombros after the incident and took possession of the 6-month-old pup. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the February attack wasn’t the first time neighbors reported seeing Tombros abuse animals.





After his removal, the dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Reports indicate the puppy suffered broken bones, but was expected to make a full recovery.

Tombros was ultimately charged with animal cruelty for his actions. As part of a plea deal, he will spend a year in prison.

In a happier ending, following months of recovery, the pitbull went home with his new family on Monday, June 19, where the community hopes he will finally get the love and care he deserves.

