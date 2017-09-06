A Houston bride’s wedding chapel was destroyed by Harvey, but the pastor helped save the day

Shelley Holland and her fiancee had planned their perfect wedding. Every detail was vetted and selected until an unexpected guest decided to storm the party.

Hurricane Harvey showed up just before their Sept. 2 wedding, unraveling their carefully crafted celebration and flooding the church where they were to be married.

As Holland handled her own loss, she couldn’t help but think about the pastor who she hoped would marry her to the love of her life.





“This was such a heart break not only for me as a bride, but more importantly for the devastation it left on the pastor of the church we chose to have our wedding at,” Holland wrote in a Facebook post.

Pastor Jorge Cardenas of Church on the Rock in Katy, TX lost his home to Harvey’s devastation. He and his wife, Olivia, were rescued from their flooded home by a canoe.

Unfortunately, the church also took on several feet of water.

Cardenas was finally able to return to his church days after the storm, finding the house of worship in shambles, its contents destroyed.

“Five days ago we had this place beautifully arranged with furniture and now it’s in shambles,” Cardenas told KSAT.

Despite his losses, Cardenas and his church’s wedding coordinator, Evelin, took time away from their own recovery to help the couple find a new chapel for their nuptials.

Holland described her experiences in a Facebook post, thanking Pastor Cardenas, Evelin, and her photographers, Jim and Andi Davis, sending her story to the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The post has more than 300,000 reactions and over 15,000 shares.