Some things never change, but others do and have, especially in Houston
A traffic violation in northeast Houston turned into a chase early Thursday morning, but things ended with some unexpected moves.

Dance moves, that is.


Officers say the incident began in the 7400 block of Homestead Road, when a suspect drove off after being pulled over by officers.

Police reportedly pursued the evader, eventually stopping the man by deploying spikes on Interstate 45 at the South Loop.

This is when they say things got weird:

As he was taken into custody, the man began busting a move for officers.

When the suspect looked as though he was trying to make a run for it, cops reportedly turned to a K9 officer to tackle the man.

“At one point he backed up like he was going to run from the scene, potentially endangering officers by running across the freeway,” Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “At that point, we deployed our K9 to safely take him into custody.”

During the pursuit, police said the suspect threw something from the vehicle, but authorities said they are still working to determine the nature of the discarded item.

Reports show officers arrested the man for felony evading, but, based on the video evidence above, he’s already guilty of some pretty bad dance moves.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
