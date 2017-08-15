A Houston sports fan wants to bench Bun B from rooting on home teams
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
Rare Houston

A Houston sports fan wants to bench Bun B from rooting on home teams

Article will continue after advertisement

A curious Change.org petition has surfaced, and it’s one with huge sports implications.

RELATED: Bun B: From Underground Kingz to King of Houston Hip Hop

A Houston sports fan named Dontralle Brown Reed has started a petition–“To ban Bun B from Houston sports”–claiming that the local rapper’s support has had an adverse affect on local sports teams.

Take the Houston Astros, who might be the best in the MLB, but recently suffered a five-game losing streak.

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 16: Houston rapper Bun B throws out first pitch at Minute Maid Park on September 16, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

“We have lost players, prime time games and shots at championships every time he’s involved from appearances to his songs. The fans are growing tired and this has been going on the past five years. He only comes around when we are winning, so its only right to ban him from the teams. He is a bandwagon for his image,” the petition says.

RELATED: Texas’ weather is unpredictable, but two Houston rappers recently brought a 100% chance of rain to a Mo-City Whataburger

Bun B’s best-known song might be “Crush City,” which he released after the team made it to the playoffs in 2015.

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement