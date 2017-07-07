A huge fire ripped though South Houston this week, but investigators are still stumped on what caused the blaze

The South Houston Fire Department battled a blaze this week.

The fire was so big, reinforcements were called from the Houston Fire Department.

Sometime around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday night, a fire started in a commercial warehouse located in the 100 block of Avenue D, which is between Spencer Highway and Highway 3 in south Houston.

RELATED: Love baby animals? The Houston Zoo is having a summer baby boom

The two-story warehouse was once home to an orange juice factory.

Crews arrived to fight the fire, but water pressure was low, and extinguishing the flames became more difficult.





The fire eventually spread to a neighboring car dealership, damaging several vehicles.

A small transformer explosion near the blaze added to the spectacle.

It also knocked out power for those living near the fire. CenterPoint Energy reported that 377 of their customers were without power, but services were expected to be restored on “Thursday before noon.”

RELATED: Father and son killed near Galveston Causeway in suspected DUI

No injuries were reported, but the warehouse was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.