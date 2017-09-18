A master coupon-clipper in San Antonio is cutting through bureaucracy to help hurricane survivors

Extreme couponer Kimberly Gager is putting her coupons where her mouth is.

Worth thousands of dollars in some instances, the San Antonio woman is contributing her skills as a master couponer by helping people affected by Harvey.

Donating the surplus supplies she stores in her garage, which are winnings from years of coupon redemption commitment, the Texan is eager to help all hurricane-affected families:

“I just really want people to know, ‘Hey I’m here, I’m real. This isn’t a joke. If you need supplies, let me know,’” Gager said in an interview with ABC News.





Gager further said she estimates her efforts are helping at least 30 different groups of people or families who she welcomes to stop by her home to pick up goods after hearing of her generosity by word of mouth or on Facebook.

Needless to say, the open invitation is garnering widespread attention, but, in altruistic fashion, according to her Facebook, Gager is paying her skills forward by teaching others how to coupon, as well.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.