A Texas animal shelter is on alert after their own Cruella de Vil stole a dog from their shelter Monday

San Antonio has their very own Cruella de Vil.

On Monday, the city’s Animal Care Services alleges a woman stole a dog from their shelter.

The woman, an accomplice and a small child reportedly entered the shelter at about noon, walking to area housing the dogs.

While in the kennel area, the woman snatched a Shi Tzu, which was on adoption hold, then fled the scene in a white SUV.





Surveillance footage shows the Caucasian woman, with long blonde hair and French manicured nails, wearing a fitted black dress and white sunglasses at the time of the dog-napping.

The 6-year-old pup is microchipped, and the shelter is working to contact its owners, but with no luck so far.

Since it was brought into the shelter on July 20, a number of visitors inquired about adopting the Shi Tzu once it officially becomes available.

The shelter is currently seeking information about the crime.