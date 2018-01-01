Menu
A woman’s mothering instinct kicked into high gear Friday, when she said she saw two wild horses trotting down a busy street in southwest Houston.


Despite “knowing nothing about horses,” during an interview, Lynnea Roth said she tried to help the animals.

In a stroke of good luck, she reportedly then came upon construction workers, one of whom knew how to throw a lasso and helped her safely restrain the scared horses.

“It’s like one of those ‘Only in Texas’ moments,'” Roth said further.

Dispatch reportedly sent out West U police to the scene, and, despite it being outside their jurisdiction, authorities said they determined the two horses escaped from nearby stables.

The owner later came to retrieve the animals.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
