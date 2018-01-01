A woman’s mothering instinct kicked into high gear Friday, when she said she saw two wild horses trotting down a busy street in southwest Houston.





Despite “knowing nothing about horses,” during an interview, Lynnea Roth said she tried to help the animals.

In a stroke of good luck, she reportedly then came upon construction workers, one of whom knew how to throw a lasso and helped her safely restrain the scared horses.

“It’s like one of those ‘Only in Texas’ moments,'” Roth said further.

Dispatch reportedly sent out West U police to the scene, and, despite it being outside their jurisdiction, authorities said they determined the two horses escaped from nearby stables.

The owner later came to retrieve the animals.