A recent study of federal crash data showed Houston is the “most dangerous city” for driving on Thanksgiving weekend.

The study, conducted by the security website AsecureLife.com, found Houston to be home to the highest rate of highway fatalities over the holiday.





Texas also tallied the highest number of traffic deaths during the same weekend, with 3,500 reported from 2014-2016 – more than 10 percent of the total fatalities across the country.

Analysts reportedly evaluated data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), looking at data from the same time period to determine areas with the highest rates of fatal crashes, as well as the major causes of fatal accidents and the types of vehicles involved.

Findings showed the highest average of fatal accidents over the three days of travel on Thanksgiving weekend of any major U.S. city in Houston.

Joining “Crunch” City,” Los Angeles, Orlando, Florida, Chicago and Greensboro, North Carolina all made the top five most dangerous positions.

No other Texas city ranked in the top 10.

One Texas city did make it into the top five “safest cities” for Thanksgiving travel, however:

Marshal, Texas, about 150 miles east of Dallas, scored the fifth-lowest rate of fatal accidents during Thanksgiving weekend, and the study further determined West Point, Miss., followed by Baton Rouge, Lawton, Okla., and Clarksburg, West Va. to be the other safest places in the nation.

On a per capita basis, based on the study, with the smallest population and an accident rate much higher than any other state, Wyoming is the deadliest state; the formula found alcohol to be the deadliest factor in crashes, present in 29 percent of fatal wrecks.

Speech came in at a close second, tied with failure to wear at seat belt, both seen in 28 percent of crashes.



Slow down, H Town. Stay safe this weekend.