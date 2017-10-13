After a phone call to mom, there is good news in the search for a local, missing 15-year-old

Ten days after she went missing, 15-year-old Isabella McCarble walked into a Houston Motherhood Center and asked to call her mom.

About an hour later, according to reports, she reunited with her family.

While no details were given as to McCarble’s whereabouts since Oct. 3, she came to the center uninjured.

According to officials, McCarble also walked into the agency, located on West Alabama Street near River Oaks, unaided.





Her mother said she last saw her teenage daughter Memorial High School sophomore Oct. 3, but records show she attended class as recently as Oct. 5.

The family reportedly hired a private detective to help find her, and they said they are thrilled she is safe:

“We are profoundly grateful that Isabella was safely recovered and is now receiving medical treatment,” the family provided in a statement. “Words hardly can express our relief that our family has begun to heal from this incident after a relentless search led by her mother and father.”