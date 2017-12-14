Police say they recovered the body of a Spring native working for Google floating in the San Francisco Bay late last week.





Authorities confirmed her identity over the weekend after a bicyclist reportedly discovered the body of Chuchu Ma, 23, who moved from Texas to San Francisco to work for Google.

The bicyclist said they made the discovery while crossing a small bridge over the bay near Moffett Field.

“Someone biking along the trail thought they saw a body in the water,” Sunnyvale Capt. Shawn Ahearn said in an interview with The Mercury News.

While the Mountain View Police worked to identify the body, they received a missing persons report for Ma, who matched the body’s description.

Ma, who earned the title of valedictorian for the 2012 class at Klein Collins High School in Spring, reportedly recently graduated from the University of Texas-Austin before beginning her career as a software engineer.

“Chuchu was an excellent software engineer in our developer product team. We are devastated to learn of her passing, and our deepest condolences are with her family and friends,” Google spokeswoman Gina Scigliano said in a statement.

Local news is reporting Captain Ahearn confirmed they are currently working the case as an unattended death, pending an autopsy.

However, records show police found Ma’s body naked in the waterway.

Chuchu Ma: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know https://t.co/vu02BbE0l8 pic.twitter.com/9TNTRGVgae — jonas (@2006_jonas) December 12, 2017

“We’re talking to family. We’re talking to friends. We’re talking to acquaintances,” Captain Ahearn with the Sunnyvale Dept of Public Safety said further. “We’re trying to get a picture of what was occurring up to that point and beforehand.”

Ma’s boyfriend filed the missing persons report, and police confirmed him to be in town at the time of the incident, said to be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The boyfriend is here visiting since the Thanksgiving holiday,” Captain Ahearn said additionally. “That’s all we’re going to release right now because that’s part of the investigation.”

While the autopsy is now complete, authorities say results won’t be available for several weeks.

In the meantime, the Spring area remembers one of their own. If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Boyfriend of Google engineer Chuchu Ma reported her missing the day she was found dead in water. @SunnyvaleDPS interviewing family & friends. Looking at all possibilities #abc7now pic.twitter.com/hPkzrBNBLr — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) December 12, 2017

