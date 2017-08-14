After refusing to apologize, Alamo Drafthouse may be wondering if the woman-only screenings were worth it

Two months after holding women-only screenings of Wonder Woman, Alamo Drafthouse is still facing backlash from critics of the exclusive showings.

While some hailed the decision as a positive, pro-feminist move, others complained it was misguided.

RELATED: Cassina brings native caffeine source to Houston

Now, new reports say the women-only screenings could be illegal – at least, they were in Austin.

Back in June, Alamo Drafthouse offered women-only screenings of the newest superhero film in select theaters in a nod toward the depiction of a strong heroine.





Critics took offense at the theater’s decision to put a feminist slant on their marketing efforts.

Despite criticism of the move, however, the theater chain still refuses to apologize at this time.

One of the cinema chain’s showings was held in Austin, a jurisdiction home to an anti-discrimination law prohibiting excluding one gender from a movie theater.

Albany Law Professor Stephen Clark filed a complaint with the city of Austin on behalf of an anonymous man who says he was upset and left out by the women-only showing.

In a proposed settlement, Alamo Drafthouse said they didn’t know advertising a women-only screening of a film would violate anti-discrimination laws.

The theater clarified people of any gender could purchase a ticket and attend the screenings, and they were merely advertised as “women-only.”

They insist the gesture was not meant to be discriminatory.

RELATED: Houston’s most popular hotels for prostitution may surprise you

In an attempt to settle with the complainants, the theater offered a free Wonder Woman DVD.

If no settlement can be reached, the city may investigate and could prosecute the theater if they find wrongdoing.