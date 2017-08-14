After steadily losing business for years, Greenspoint Mall could be getting a second chance at life

The Greenspoint Mall, located at the intersection of I-45 and Beltway 8, is like a ghost town.

Vacant after most of its retail tenants moved in recent years, a good deal of the storefronts are empty.

But, according to the Houston Chronicle, the once vibrant spot may soon get second chance at life as a mixed used complex.

Global Plaza Union recently purchased Greenspoint, and is looking at three possible concepts for future construction, which it declined to share with the media.





Owners were reportedly already in the process of selling the property, putting it on the market last year with lukewarm success; the mall will remain open for another four months while the project is planned, but will eventually close for redevelopment.

The primary investor is Chinese real estate developer Feng Gao, and the Greenspoint project will be his first development in the U.S., with several more already completed in his home country.

Sears, Macys and Dillards, some of the last remaining tenants at Greenspoint, could create a problem for Gao’s investment, however, since they all individually own their stores and would have to agree to sell them in separate agreements.

They’ve been offered a price.

If they choose not to accept, it would stall and possibly kill the project entirely.