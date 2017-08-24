After years and years of growth, The Woodlands now wants to incorporate

It has a unique township governance model, but all signs are pointing that The Woodlands has outgrown it.

The southern Montgomery County town of about 110,000 is looking into a years-long process that could convert it to a full-fledged city.

Gov. Greg Abbott paved the way for this to happen earlier this summer, when he eliminated the legal barriers to incorporation, according to Woodlands Township Board Chairman Gordy Bunch.





Now, all that’s left is the vote to make it happen.

“I believe planning will take all of 2018 and possibly some of 2019,” said Woodlands Township Board Chairman Gordy Bunch,” adding that an election is at least two years away.