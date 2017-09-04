As Houston wades through Harvey’s aftermath, infrastructure and schools try to recover

Despite some uncertainty for Houston after the floods, one thing is for sure: Harvey dumped the most rainfall on record for a single event in U.S. history.

What remains to be seen is how the city will recover, from repairing structures — an estimated 80,000 are damaged in Harris County alone — to righting roads and ensuring schools are equipped to educate students.

Visually, nothing may better explain the magnitude of the flooding more than this incredible time-lapse video of the Buffalo Bayou, shot by Teddy Vandenberg and posted on KHOU’s Facebook page.





Shot from Aug. 25-Aug. 31, the water goes from its normal level to enveloping nearby overpasses in the span of four days.

While the water eventually receded, destruction remains:

At Kingwood High School, northeast of downtown Houston, for example, a poignant video posted to YouTube, featured above, shows the devastation, from flooded-out classrooms, to a warped gym floor and a lake for a parking lot.

Meanwhile, a citywide curfew order is set to be reviewed by Mayor Sylvester Turner today, and area schools are working to get online, with some heading back in session as early as tomorrow.

However, many school districts are closed until Sept. 11, including Houston Independent School District and Clear Creek ISD.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.