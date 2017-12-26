Christmas is a time for family, but sometimes it’s hard to go home for the holidays.

Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman knows this firsthand, going home for Christmas this year, but deciding to partake in a little fun with his family before announcing his arrival.





Instead of walking through the front door, Bregman sent them a large “gift” for them to unwrap on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a box!” screams one of his relatives, as someone peels away the paper.

The group crowds around the box, waiting eagerly to see what the World Series Champion sent.

“I hope it’s an alligator,” someone can be heard joking in the footage featured below.

As they start to open the end of the box, it bursts open, revealing a gift better, or at least less scaly, than an alligator — Bregman himself.

Upon seeing him, his family erupts in shrieks and cheers, with the champion 3rd baseman embracing his mother in a holiday hug.

Bregman posted the video to Instagram to share with Astros fans.

‘Tis the season for togetherness! Happy Holidays, Houston!