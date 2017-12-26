Menu
flightatt Read this Next

Southwest flight attendant surprises Houston travelers with a special Christmas serenade
Advertisement

Christmas is a time for family, but sometimes it’s hard to go home for the holidays.

Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman knows this firsthand, going home for Christmas this year, but deciding to partake in a little fun with his family before announcing his arrival.


RELATED: Astros-themed Christmas light show makes Pearland a holiday hotspot

Instead of walking through the front door, Bregman sent them a large “gift” for them to unwrap on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a box!” screams one of his relatives, as someone peels away the paper.

The group crowds around the box, waiting eagerly to see what the World Series Champion sent.

“I hope it’s an alligator,” someone can be heard joking in the footage featured below.

As they start to open the end of the box, it bursts open, revealing a gift better, or at least less scaly, than an alligator — Bregman himself.

Upon seeing him, his family erupts in shrieks and cheers, with the champion 3rd baseman embracing his mother in a holiday hug.

Bregman posted the video to Instagram to share with Astros fans.

RELATED: J.J. Watt reads a heartwarming letter attached to a bottle of whiskey from Jose Altuve

Had to surprise my mom for Christmas!!! Hahaha

A post shared by Alex Bregman (@abreg_1) on

‘Tis the season for togetherness! Happy Holidays, Houston!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Alleged ‘celebratory’ gunfire in Houston strikes father twice while opening Christmas gifts
Rare Houston

Alleged ‘celebratory’ gunfire in Houston strikes father twice while opening Christmas gifts

,
Southwest flight attendant surprises Houston travelers with a special Christmas serenade
Rare Houston

Southwest flight attendant surprises Houston travelers with a special Christmas serenade

,
A Houston man is looking to make his return to Austin, launching his bid for governor earlier this month
Rare Houston

A Houston man is looking to make his return to Austin, launching his bid for governor earlier this month

The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools
Rare Houston

The storm may be over, but the healing is just beginning for several Houston schools

Advertisement