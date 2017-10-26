Astros winning streak keeps Houston’s mayor fed as he collects on his bets against a NYC buddy

Just when you thought politicians never keep their promises, our American baseball rivalries prove us wrong.

In this rare instance, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio kept up his end of a bet with his Houston counterpart, Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Prior to the American League Championship Series, de Blasio backed the cause of the New York Yankees’ pursuit of another league pennant by putting up a case of Bronx Brewery beer and a dozen cannoli. Turner pledged a case of 8th Wonder Dome Feaux’m and a dozen kolaches in support of the Houston Astros at their first American League championship.





The Astros won the tightly-contested series Saturday night with a 4-0 win in Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. Turner posted a video with his winnings on his Twitter page:

In some ways, de Blasio lost twice. Not only did the Astros defeat the New York Yankees in the ALCS, but they also defeated the Boston Red Sox three games to one in the American League Division Series. The New York City mayor is, ironically enough, a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan.

Turner now seeks to extend his lucky streak by backing the Astros again, this time against Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. If the Dodgers win the World Series, Turner promised to send Garcetti a sampling of barbecue from Killen’s and beer from Saint Arnold’s. If the Astros win their first-ever World Series championship at the Dodgers’ expense, Turner asked Garcetti to send him “Korean BBQ and local beer.”

After Wednesday night’s 7-6 victory in 11 innings, the series is tied at one game apiece, with Games 3-5 scheduled for Friday-Sunday at Minute Maid Park.