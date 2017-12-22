Menu
Devastated by Harvey, experts says one Houston's bat colony
Earlier today, authorities confirmed a woman who murdered a mother to kidnap her baby is facing capital murder charges.

On Tuesday, a nephew told police he found Carolina Flores, 33, stabbed to death in her apartment, with Flores’ 6-week-old baby Shamali missing from the apartment.


However, authorities initially believed the baby to be with her father, but police soon learned the father did not have the child.

This reportedly prompted them to issue an Amber Alert to help find baby Shamali, relying on observational skills from neighbors to find the missing infant:

Witnesses said they noticed two people acting suspiciously outside the Woodscape apartment complex located in the 9700 block of Gessner at around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

They reportedly told police the two individuals appeared to be fleeing the area; investigators noticed the newborn child in the couple’s arms resembled photos of baby Shamali.

Based on the tip, police successfully recovered Shamali alive and unharmed.

Police arrested Erika Jisela Miranda-Alvarez, 28, on suspicions of capital murder.

Due to give birth in January, Miranda-Alvarez recently suffered a miscarriage, according to reports, but she allegedly continued to fake her pregnancy, hiding the truth of the loss of life from her boyfriend and family.

This is why authorities believe Miranda-Alvarez planned to pass baby Shamali off as her own child.

Investigators said Miranda-Alvarez knew Flores through the murdered woman’s brother, friends with his sister’s killer.

Reports indicate the boyfriend of Miranda-Alvarez is not currently facing charges.

This is a developing story.

