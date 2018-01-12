Earlier this week, authorities said they arrested a suspect allegedly responsible a car theft, which ended with a baby abandoned in the cold.





Investigators say a 16-year-old male stole the vehicle from the parking lot of a Shell gas station located at Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield in Humble on January 1st, where a woman stopped to get gas and left her baby in the running vehicle while she went in to pay.

She reportedly left the car door unlocked.

While the mother shopped in the store, the teen allegedly jumped into the car and drove away with the 7-month-old baby still strapped in the backseat.

Deputies then arrived on the scene and issued an Amber Alert for the baby – Allison King.

Later, a Precinct 4 deputy said he spotted baby Allison on the side of the road, abandoned six miles from the gas station.

According to the Precinct 4 Deputy Constable’s office, “the temperature on this night was in the twenties, and, had the Deputy not found the baby, she surely would have perished.”

Using surveillance footage, the deputy’s office reportedly asked the public for help in identifying the suspect.

Based on tips from the public, they said they learned the suspect’s name and how he is a student at Nimitz High School in Houston, arresting the suspect at the campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the teen, who is reportedly not cooperating with their questioning, will be charged with theft of a motor vehicle and child endangerment.

At this time, it’s unclear if the teen will be charged as an adult.

This is a developing story.