Two teenage boys are reportedly recovering from stab wounds after a bizarre incident earlier this week in north Houston.

According to police, a man stabbed the the boys, who are between 16 and 18 years old, several times in the 2600 block of Charles Road around midnight Tuesday morning.

The boys said the suspect thought they wanted to take pictures of him against his will, after which, the altercation ensued.

After the stabbing, the suspect reportedly fled in a cream-colored Chevy Impala.

Police say the assailant is a black man with a beard and dreadlocks, estimated to be between 24 and 26 years old, about 5’6″ tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

Reports show one teen suffered a stab wound in the arm, and the other sustained injuries to the neck and chest.

Both received transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you would like to share information on this situation, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.