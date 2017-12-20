Menu
dickinson Read this Next

Authorities believe a rollover crash caused a power outage in Dickinson overnight
Advertisement

This December, Houston hotels haven’t been safe — at least not for ATMs.

Masked men reportedly made off with five ATMs in five days in a spree spanning December 9-14, during each of which a crew of 4 to 9 men rushed the hotel lobby, knocked over an unsecured ATM and whisked it off into a getaway car in a systematic style.


RELATED: Houston police believe ATM robberies at hotels are linked

However, authorities say the mastermind behind the scheme is in custody, after being caught earlier this week.

According to police, Keltrin Stephens, 20, allegedly scouted each location before the robberies.

“He went in ahead of time and scouted the hotel before they made their entry,” Capt. Matt May with HPD’s Robbery Division said in an interview with KPRC.

Police records show authorities arrested Stephens on three outstanding felony warrants, two misdemeanors and felony theft of an ATM.

They believe he is also allegedly part of a ring of thieves who stole area Apple products.

RELATED: Masked men invade Galleria-area hotel lobby and steal ATM

“It was the same situation. They would come in and scope out the area. All they were after was Apple products. During that investigation, Stephens was arrested and charged in two of those cases–one of those cases turned into a robbery,” Detective Ken Edie said in another interview with KPRC.

Although police say Stephens is not cooperating with their investigation, authorities say the other suspects are identified, but there are no other arrests to report at this time.

Police are reportedly still asking area hotels to remain vigilant as they work to secure more arrests.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman live-tweets argument between a couple at an airport, and we’re riveted

Woman live-tweets argument between a couple at an airport, and we’re riveted

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

Woman says a hotel punished her for writing a negative review about them

Woman says a hotel punished her for writing a negative review about them

Maria Menounos believes her brain tumor was the “best thing that ever happened” to her

Maria Menounos believes her brain tumor was the “best thing that ever happened” to her

Authorities believe a rollover crash caused a power outage in Dickinson overnight
Rare Houston

Authorities believe a rollover crash caused a power outage in Dickinson overnight

,
Houston’s having a blue Christmas without you, AstroWorld, but we’re dong all right, thanks to this 1992 holiday footage
Rare Houston

Houston’s having a blue Christmas without you, AstroWorld, but we’re dong all right, thanks to this 1992 holiday footage

,
ATF agents continue their search for more than 100 firearms stolen during Hurricane Harvey
Rare Houston

ATF agents continue their search for more than 100 firearms stolen during Hurricane Harvey

,
One of Texas’ “Ten Most Wanted” sex offenders reportedly arrested in Houston
Rare Houston

One of Texas’ “Ten Most Wanted” sex offenders reportedly arrested in Houston

,
Advertisement