This week, officials with the game ‘Cards Against Humanity’ made an announcement fit for one of its trolling answers:

The Chicago-based company is purchasing of a plot of land in the same stretch of Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, where they plan to build nothing.





According to their webpage, the company reportedly hired a law firm specializing in eminent domain law to “make it as time consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

The comedy writers behind the infamous and sometimes raunchy party game said they made the purchase during day one of their holiday promotion for 2017.

As part of the campaign they are calling “Cards Against Humanity Saves America,” people can sign up to receive six “America-saving surprises” throughout the month of December for a one-time fee of $15.

The exact nature of the surprises remain a secret throughout the transaction, but, as of this writing, the 150,000 spots in the limited promotion are sold out.

“All Cards Against Humanity Saves America recipients will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards and a few other surprises,” their website reads.

This isn’t the first stunt Cards Against Humanity orchestrated:

Last year they dug a giant hole to nowhere for their holiday promotion and streamed it online; as long as people kept donating money, they kept digging the hole.

With only day one down in this year’s Humanity’s holiday season, what else the game is planning remains anyone’s guess, but they guarantee that “it will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

