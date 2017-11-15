Menu
CORRECTION Transforming Urban Rivers Read this Next

A local coalition wants to take Houston's loops to greener pastures
Advertisement

This week, officials with the game ‘Cards Against Humanity’ made an announcement fit for one of its trolling answers:

The Chicago-based company is purchasing of a plot of land in the same stretch of Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, where they plan to build nothing.


RELATED: The Border Patrol has Actually Shrunk Since Donald Trump Took Office

According to their webpage, the company reportedly hired a law firm specializing in eminent domain law to “make it as time consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

The comedy writers behind the infamous and sometimes raunchy party game said they made the purchase during day one of their holiday promotion for 2017.

As part of the campaign they are calling “Cards Against Humanity Saves America,” people can sign up to receive six “America-saving surprises” throughout the month of December for a one-time fee of $15.

The exact nature of the surprises remain a secret throughout the transaction, but, as of this writing, the 150,000 spots in the limited promotion are sold out.

“All Cards Against Humanity Saves America recipients will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards and a few other surprises,” their website reads.

This isn’t the first stunt Cards Against Humanity orchestrated:

Last year they dug a giant hole to nowhere for their holiday promotion and streamed it online; as long as people kept donating money, they kept digging the hole.

With only day one down in this year’s Humanity’s holiday season, what else the game is planning remains anyone’s guess, but they guarantee that “it will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

RELATED: Democrats Call out President Trump for Failing to Build the Border Wall

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Video shows a woman squeezing into a McDonald’s drive-thru window — police say she made off with the goods

Video shows a woman squeezing into a McDonald’s drive-thru window — police say she made off with the goods

Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a show to help when a fan needed her the most

Lady Gaga stopped in the middle of a show to help when a fan needed her the most

What do you do with a problem like Roy Moore?

What do you do with a problem like Roy Moore?

Donald Trump wants LaVar Ball’s son to thank him right now for saving him from 10 years in China

Donald Trump wants LaVar Ball’s son to thank him right now for saving him from 10 years in China

Stories You Might Like

Can Houston be an incubator for technology startups? The city’s tech gurus debate
Rare Houston

Can Houston be an incubator for technology startups? The city’s tech gurus debate

,
He’s been playing for the Astros since 2004, but his latest move may be the biggest hit yet
Rare Houston

He’s been playing for the Astros since 2004, but his latest move may be the biggest hit yet

,
Working two decades in D.C., a Houston area Democrat won’t be returning to Washington
Rare Houston

Working two decades in D.C., a Houston area Democrat won’t be returning to Washington

,
A local coalition wants to take Houston’s loops to greener pastures
Rare Houston

A local coalition wants to take Houston’s loops to greener pastures

,
Advertisement