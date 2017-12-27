Menu
From east to west, Houston freeways are back in full swing after the Christmas holiday
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is reportedly issuing a beef stew recall.

RELATED: Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland


4,700 pounds of the stuff, to be exact, possibly contaminated by plastic and metal, company administration believes.

The affected beef, allegedly produced on Dec. 13 from JBS USA Food, includes:

    • Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.
    • Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.
    • Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP and Beef Stew Kit.

RELATED: Houston is reportedly seeing a supermarket boom, but not in every part of the city

So far, no one is believe to be suffering from the suspect beef, but we’ll let this recall stew for a while.

Stay safe, Houston, no matter how good hot stew could be on a cold day:

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

From east to west, Houston freeways are back in full swing after the Christmas holiday

Prosecutors, TABC reportedly fighting – and sometimes failing – to permanently close Houston's illegal night clubs
Prosecutors, TABC reportedly fighting – and sometimes failing – to permanently close Houston's illegal night clubs

Houston doctors say stem cell treatments could save an infant from life in a plastic bubble
Houston doctors say stem cell treatments could save an infant from life in a plastic bubble

Christmas may be over, but Texas' most 'festive' month is just getting started
Christmas may be over, but Texas' most 'festive' month is just getting started

