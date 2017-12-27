San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is reportedly issuing a beef stew recall.

RELATED: Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland





4,700 pounds of the stuff, to be exact, possibly contaminated by plastic and metal, company administration believes.

The affected beef, allegedly produced on Dec. 13 from JBS USA Food, includes:

Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404. Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray. Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP, Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP and Beef Stew Kit.



RELATED: Houston is reportedly seeing a supermarket boom, but not in every part of the city

So far, no one is believe to be suffering from the suspect beef, but we’ll let this recall stew for a while.

Stay safe, Houston, no matter how good hot stew could be on a cold day: