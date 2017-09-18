Could Harvey mean Houston will get snow this winter?

While it’s a bit of an old wive’s tale, there’s a saying that a hurricane means a snowy winter, even down here in Houston.

KHOU’s Blake Mathews acknowledges it’s a possibility it could snow this year, though a hurricane doesn’t guarantee snowfall.

A look down memory lane shows it snowed in Houston after Hurricane Ike (2008), Hurricane Jerry (1989), and Hurricane Carla (1961). However, there were storms that didn’t precede snow.

Additionally, the biggest snowfalls in Houston — which were still small compared to other places — happened on years when there was no hurricane.





At the same time, Mathews found that between 1895 and 2017 there were 35 snowfalls, which means Houston averages one every four years. Since it’s been seven years since our last snowfall, this could be the year.

Maybe.

While the hurricane might not gurantee snow, the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold, snowy winter. Houston isn’t in the snow prediction zone, but it is close.