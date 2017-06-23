Do you have what it takes to be a Houston Rockets Power Dancer?

Do you love dancing and basketball? If you’ve dreamed of being a Houston Rockets Power Dancer, your opportunity happens this weekend.

The Houston Rockets announced open auditions for the Rockets Power Dancers.

Auditions are Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. in the UH Recreation and Wellness Center, located at 4500 University Drive, Houston, Texas, 77004.

The cost to audition is $25 and registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Bring your application form and your release form.

Open auditions are closed to the public, so friends, relatives, and eager fans will have to cheer you on from somewhere else.

Come prepared for three elimination rounds of freestyle, stylized choreography and hip-hop choreography.

The team recommends bringing snacks, drinks and the products you need to do touch-ups between rounds.

For more information about requirements, obligations and parking check out the full announcement.