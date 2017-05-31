Downtown car accident sheds light on Houston’s homeless problem

It wasn’t your average downtown red-light-running car accident on Monday night.

When a car ran the light at Fannin and Pierce streets, it plowed into a group of four homeless men on the sidewalk. One was trapped under the car and was later freed by onlookers.

The accident, which occurred when the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was distracted by an argument and slammed into a Mercedes CLS 550. The Camaro jumped the curb, injuring seven in the aftermath, including the homeless men, two young children in the Camaro and the driver of the Mercedes.





The homeless victims were sleeping on a sidewalk near the bus station, where they had arrived weeks ago from Louisiana, looking for work.

The incident comes just weeks after a Houston ordinance was passed to curb pan-handling and to crack down on homeless camps.