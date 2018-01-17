Police officers closed portions of the 610 North Loop freeway due to an earlier wreck, but that didn’t stop a suspected drunk driver from trying to dodge the detour and hitting two Houston Police Department patrol cars Wednesday morning.





RELATED: 38 very special Houstonians are on their way to prison after breaking the law in October

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the North Loop. At first, the driver of a red Dodge Stratus was able to avoid hitting two cars, but plowed into two police units directing traffic away from the icy roads.

Investigators claim the driver seemed to be trying to go between the patrol cars.

The driver was apprehended. No one was hurt in the incident.

RELATED: A Houston driver led police on an overnight chase at “record-breaking” speeds