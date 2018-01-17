Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-17 at 11.40.07 AM Read this Next

Harris County PD releases video showing suspects in the chilling murder of Spring couple
Advertisement

Police officers closed portions of the 610 North Loop freeway due to an earlier wreck, but that didn’t stop a suspected drunk driver from trying to dodge the detour and hitting two Houston Police Department patrol cars Wednesday morning.


RELATED: 38 very special Houstonians are on their way to prison after breaking the law in October

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the North Loop. At first, the driver of a red Dodge Stratus was able to avoid hitting two cars, but plowed into two police units directing traffic away from the icy roads.

Investigators claim the driver seemed to be trying to go between the patrol cars.

The driver was apprehended. No one was hurt in the incident.

RELATED: A Houston driver led police on an overnight chase at “record-breaking” speeds

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement