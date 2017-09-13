Five things you wish you knew about Miss Texas Margana Wood before she called out Trump

By now, you’ve probably heard that Miss Texas Margana Wood criticized President Donald Trump during the Miss America Pageant on September 10 for his comments after Charlottesville.

Since her platform is about inclusiveness and anti-bullying, Wood’s response is no surprise.

If you haven’t been following the pageant queen’s rise to the Miss America stage, you’re missing out on getting to know a fabulous woman.

Here are five things you might not know about the reigning Miss Texas Margana Wood:





1. Her unique name is a combination of her grandmother’s names.

The “Margana” moniker was created in honor of Wood’s grandmothers, Martha and Gayna.

2. As a former Miss Houston, she posted facts about Houston as part of her “Go TEXAN” celebration.

Wood claims two hometowns: Houston and Richardson. When she served as Miss Houston in 2016, she would post brags about Houston, since we’re so fabulous.

Miss Sugar Land's Outstanding Teen, Morgan Summers, and I hanging out with @FifthHarmony at the @SL_Skeeters field! pic.twitter.com/cpcBa5tmWs — Margana Wood (@marganawood) December 27, 2015

It's GO TEXAN kick off week! Yay!

In honor of this fun week, I'm sharing interesting facts that you probably didn't know about Houston! — Margana Wood (@marganawood) February 22, 2016

3. She has a degree in corporate communications and plans to go to graduate school.

Wood earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin, minoring in rhetoric and writing. Wood plans to use the scholarships she received through the Miss Texas and Miss America pageants to continue her education.

During her time at UT-Austin, she was also in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

4. She tweeted at Chick-fil-A to ask how many retweets it would take to get free nuggets for a year.

Clearly, she has her priorities straight.

@ChickfilA real question: how many retweets do the #MissAmerica contestants need to get free nugs for a year? — Miss Texas (@MissAmericaTX) August 1, 2017

5. She chose her platform because she, too, was a victim of bullying.

Throughout her term as Miss Texas, Wood went on speaking tours to advocate for inclusiveness and anti-bullying. Her message was inspired by her own bullied past.

Bonus: 6. She sold bracelets to raise money for Houston’s Harvey recovery.

As Miss Texas, Wood sold bracelets with the words “You Belong” spelled out in beads to raise money for Houston. Funds benefited both the Red Cross and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.