The hottest Harry Potter convention is hitting Texas and tickets may be hard to come by
For the Astros fans in your life who may be sick of hearing “Jingle Bell Rock” or “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” a new CD single commemorating a fan favorite is the perfect gift to tide them over until Spring Training 2018.


Polish Pete and the Polka? I Hardly Know Her! Band put out their tributes to the 2017 World Series champions, “Altuve Polka” and “I Love Those Houston Astros,” on a CD, available now at Mid-Main record store, Sig’s Lagoon.

The music videos became viral sensations during the baseball post-season. The song was picked up by MLB Network, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm and numerous other sports media outlets.

When asked about the musical tribute after the wild Game 5 of the World Series, Altuve told MLB Network, “I love it. It was good.”

The song’s popularity earned the band a spot at an Astros pep rally prior to Game 5, as well as their own float in the World Series victory parade alongside Astros owner Jim Crane, general manager Geoff Luhnow and Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

Pete Gordon (aka “Polish Pete” on accordion) formed the band with fellow veteran Houston musicians Tomas Escalante (bass drum), Jim Henkel (banjo), Allen Hill (tuba) and John “Goodtime” Smith (snare drum). Gordon also owns the Continental Club on Main Street, just across Winbern Street from Escalante’s Sig’s Lagoon.

