Houston Rapper Big Moe gets his own documentary

Warning: Video Contains Strong Language

The record label of Kenneth Moore, the late rapper known as Big Moe, commissioned a documentary about the performer’s life and career as a member of the Houston rap group Screwed Up Click. The 24-minute film, titled “Big Moe 4 Ever,” features appearances from a host of Houston rap legends, many of whom collaborated with Moe on his greatest hits.

Moore was born August 20, 1974, in southeast Houston. He was a standout lineman at Yates High School, but turned his talents to the burgeoning Houston rap scene. Moe started out dropping freestyle bars on mixtapes produced by the legendary DJ Screw. His verses earned him a spot in the Screwed Up Click, along with rappers such as Fat Pat, Lil Flip, Trae tha Truth, and Z-Ro.





Also, just like DJ Screw and his fellow Click members, Moe began experimenting with a cocktail of soft drinks and super-strength prescription cough medicine known as “Purple Drank.” His albums, including 2000’s “City of Syrup” and 2002’s “Purple World,” were tributes to the drink and earned him top spots on Billboard’s Hip Hop Albums Chart.

Moe had his biggest hit in 2002 with “Purple Stuff,” his ode to “sizzurp.” The Willy Wonka-themed video for the song was played on MTV. In October 2007, Moe died of a heart attack that left him in a coma. He was 33 years old.

The documentary features interviews with friends, family, and fellow performers, as well as performances from Moe and the other members of the S.U.C.

The entire film is available on YouTube.