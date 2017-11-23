Menu
Screen Shot 2017-11-23 at 11.45.20 AM Read this Next

Rabid bat found in Houston apartment complex - again
Advertisement

Houston is seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to numbers from the organization RSVAlert.

RELATED: Australian Scientists Have Weaponized the Herpes Virus, and They’re Using it on Fish


According to click2houston.com, babies are particularly susceptible to this virus, reportedly affecting nearly all babies by the age of 2.

Experts say it leads to hospitalization for many babies during their infancy and earlier years.

RSVAlert said the number of confirmed cases of RSV in Texas remains positive after registering the trend two weeks in a row, and the numbers are also high in Houston, according to data collected from local hospitals.

Health officials say the virus usually circulates from Fall to Spring, though this can vary by region; symptoms parents should look for include coughing or wheezing, bluish color around the lips, mouth or fingernails, rapid, difficult or gasping breaths and a fever.

If RSV is not treated, doctors with the Centers for Disease Control say it can develop into a more serious infection, so catching the virus early is important.

RELATED: The Same Virus That Caused the Black Plague Just Showed Up in a Weird Place in West Texas

Houston is reportedly experiencing an outbreak of RSV, putting parents on alert AP Photo/Greg Campbell
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Rabid bat found in Houston apartment complex – again
Rare Houston

Rabid bat found in Houston apartment complex – again

,
This brazen bank robber tried to rob a bank three times, and he’s still out there
Rare Houston

This brazen bank robber tried to rob a bank three times, and he’s still out there

,
Armed carjacking, police chase, end in North Houston with a crash and an arrest
Rare Houston

Armed carjacking, police chase, end in North Houston with a crash and an arrest

,
Authorities share the latest on the smoke spotted near the Port earlier this week
Rare Houston

Authorities share the latest on the smoke spotted near the Port earlier this week

,
Advertisement