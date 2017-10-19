Houston serial killer’s October execution date is postponed in the wake of new allegations

Harris and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Offices requested a stay of execution for convicted serial killer Anthony Allen Shore, known as the Tourniquet Killer, on Wednesday to see if he is connected to yet another female’s murder.

Shore claims a fellow death row inmate convinced him to confess to a murder he didn’t commit. He says Larry Ray Swearingen, on death row for the 1998 murder of Melissa Trotter, manipulated him to admit to Trotter’s murder while they were in prison together.





A search of Shore’s prison cell turned up photos and documents related to Trotter’s murder case, according to ABC13. Shore claims Swearingen gave them to him. Prosecutors said the handwriting on the documents found was closer to Swearingen’s than Shore’s.

The DA’s office is calling for a stay in the case to determine whether Shore is in any way related to Trotter’s death. If he is, Trotter would be the fifth victim we know of whom he killed. Shore confessed to killing four other women and girls between 1986 and 1995, one of whom was only nine.

“Given Shore’s status as a serial killer, Shore’s possession of these documents generated the remote possibility Shore had some kind of involvement in Trotter’s death,” Harris County DA Kim Ogg said in a statement. “It is always the first responsibility of prosecutors to see that justice is done.”

Shore was scheduled for execution Oct. 18. His execution date is now set for Jan. 18, 2018.

