Police SWAT teams are currently responding to a accounts of an armed man inside a southwest Houston apartment.
As of 10:31 a.m. CST, the suspect is said to be in custody.
It is believed the man barricaded himself with other people inside a unit, located in the 8900 block of South Gessner Road.
Police said they first responded around 6:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance call.
Residents and those in the area are being urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.