Police SWAT teams are currently responding to a accounts of an armed man inside a southwest Houston apartment.

As of 10:31 a.m. CST, the suspect is said to be in custody.





Suspect is in custody. Media briefing forthcoming. https://t.co/O3mKXNp5oA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 16, 2017

RELATED: After Police Breach Barricade, SWAT Standoff in Northeast Houston Leads to Arrest

It is believed the man barricaded himself with other people inside a unit, located in the 8900 block of South Gessner Road.

Police said they first responded around 6:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance call.

Our SWAT and Negotiations Teams are responding to an armed male barricaded inside an apartment – possibly with other persons – at 8963 South Gessner. PIO en route. Use alternate route to avoid traffic in the area. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 16, 2017

Residents and those in the area are being urged to avoid the area.

RELATED: Watch the bizarre scene that slowed Houston traffic for two hours, but thankfully had a happy ending

This is a developing story.