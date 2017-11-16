Menu
A Houston man is facing felony charges, but video evidence shows he's already guilty of one thing
Police SWAT teams are currently responding to a accounts of an armed man inside a southwest Houston apartment.

As of 10:31 a.m. CST, the suspect is said to be in custody.


It is believed the man barricaded himself with other people inside a unit, located in the 8900 block of South Gessner Road.

Screen shot of maps.google.com.

Police said they first responded around 6:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance call.

Residents and those in the area are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

