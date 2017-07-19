Houston, we are one step closer to In-N-Out – coming soon to Westheimer!

Hips and tax records don’t lie, and a few documents show the truth: In-N-Out Burger is coming to Houston.

Long rumored to expand to the Bayou City, the legendary California-based burger company is making the push here, buying a location approximately halfway between the West Loop and Beltway 8 on Westheimer Road for its first store in town.

Over the past few months, the signs were becoming stronger, but the purchase of the land was finally made in May.





At a firm panel discussion with the CBRE real estate group in February, the topic was discussed at length.

Finally, a user on the Houston Architecture Info Forum posted information confirmed late Tuesday In-N-Out Burger purchased land in Houston, meaning Animal-style burgers and fries are about to make their debut into Magnolia City society.

May God have mercy on our cholesterol.