A charity pub crawl through downtown Houston soon will feature jolly men dressed in red, and jolly women dressed in varieties of Mrs. Claus, elves and other neighbor friends of the North Pole:





Houston’s annual SantaCon is here, and, this year, it’s set to include both the nice – as in a charity toy drive – and the naughty, which may be just about everything else.

SantaCon 2015 in Houston, Texas pic.twitter.com/IFqHwMG5RP — Ashley Manivong (@atcheeylaurenn) December 14, 2015

The pub craw will visit several bars in downtown Houston and include drop points for unwrapped toys, which organizers said they will donate to Toys for Tots.

Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday-themed costumes, ranging from the traditional to the outrageous, as they move from one bar to the next every hour.

RELATED: Lady Gaga’s naughty elf costume will get you in the mood for Christmas

This year’s pub crawl will start at Sunny’s, just around the corner from the Central Station Main MetroRAIL stop and end at several smaller establishments across the street from the Preston Station stop.

Organizers said they are further encouraging participants to take precautions to avoid drinking and driving, such as using the MetroRAIL trains, ride-sharing service or staying at one of the many nearby downtown hotels.

The Houston edition is one of several SantaCon-related, bar crawl events held this time of year around the world meant to spread holiday cheer – and beer, both to children in need and to bar patrons, respectively, of course.

RELATED: Prince William hand delivers Prince George’s Christmas list to Santa

“Everybody has a great time. It can get to be 150 to 200 people by the end of the night,” one of the orgainzers said in an interview with the Houston Press. “Every year, somebody goes in something crazy.”

Houston’s SantaCon pub crawl takes place this Saturday, December 16, and for more information, check the event’s Facebook page.

Not an ad, we just know how many Houstonians could use some holiday cheer – and beer!

"SantaCon Pub Crawl Hits Downtown Houston on December 16 | Houston Press" ( https://t.co/MwbNlRVwvB ) — Richard Lazzara (@shankargallery) December 12, 2017

See y’all there.