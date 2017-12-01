El Rancho Cima, a registered “historical” property in Texas hill country, is reportedly being put up for sale.

Its asking price? A cool $24.5 million, but how could you put a value on scenes like this?





According to brokerage website republicranches.com, the property sits on the Blanco River and includes the famous Devil’s Backbone ridge.

Scenic overlook in Wimberly TX, Devil's Backbone, limestone ridge. Breath taking, as is most of the hill country, near @LuckenbachTexas pic.twitter.com/TEqcTnAz2j — Vivian Brown (@TNVivian) July 10, 2017

Blanco River Texas by Ray Shrewsberry – https://t.co/OusebOf8Rw pic.twitter.com/IVdgKSKuxE — Ray Shrewsberry (@naturewilds) October 31, 2017

According to the listing, the 2,382 acre ranch previously ran under the stewardship of the Boy Scouts of America, who are reportedly building a new 2,816 acre camp for Houston area scouts.

The property is 18 miles west of San Marcos, relatively close – for Texas-sized standards – to both San Antonio and Austin.

Wildlife spanning everything from white-tailed deer and turkey to ringtail cats can be seen on the land, according to the listing, and very little hunting is said to be conducted on the ranch.

Ringtail cat: my native Texas spirit animal. A post shared by Angeliska Polacheck (@angeliska) on Sep 5, 2013 at 10:54pm PDT

It also reportedly includes four homes, several wells and a covered riding arena.

Join us in lusting, and check out the rest of the luxury property here.