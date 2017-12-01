Menu
The net neutrality debate is anything but for Texas lawmakers
El Rancho Cima, a registered “historical” property in Texas hill country, is reportedly being put up for sale.

Its asking price? A cool $24.5 million, but how could you put a value on scenes like this?


Screen shot of republicranches.com

According to brokerage website republicranches.com, the property sits on the Blanco River and includes the famous Devil’s Backbone ridge.

According to the listing, the 2,382 acre ranch previously ran under the stewardship of the Boy Scouts of America, who are reportedly building a new 2,816 acre camp for Houston area scouts.

The property is 18 miles west of San Marcos, relatively close – for Texas-sized standards – to both San Antonio and Austin.

Wildlife spanning everything from white-tailed deer and turkey to ringtail cats can be seen on the land, according to the listing, and very little hunting is said to be conducted on the ranch.

Ringtail cat: my native Texas spirit animal.

A post shared by Angeliska Polacheck (@angeliska) on

It also reportedly includes four homes, several wells and a covered riding arena.

Join us in lusting, and check out the rest of the luxury property here.

