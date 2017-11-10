José Altuve is finer than whiskey, and not just in his looks

In the wake of the Astros’ World Series win and ensuing celebrations, José Altuve kept the good feeling going by sending a recent handwritten letter to the Texans’ JJ Watt – at home on his couch these days.

Altuve knows this isn’t by choice, however:

“From one H-town brother to another, thanks for all you’ve done this year for the city we call home,” the letter reads. Altuvé goes on to say that he’s included a bottle of whiskey as an extra thank-you, the same gift he gave the rest of his Astros teammates, because to him, Watt is “absolutely part of the squad.”

Watt raised millions toward hurricane relief efforts through his YouCaring fundraiser page.

Unfortunately, Watt will be out for the remainder of this season after an injury he sustained on October 8 in the game against the Panthers. Hopefully the display of solidarity helps him to feel just a little better.

He’s still #HoustonStrong!