Mayor assures Houston residents the water is safe to drink

With the city under water, residents of Houston are questioning the capacity of their city’s water services.

But, as Houston weathers the storm and looks toward recovery, Mayor Sylvester Turner is assuring residents the city water is safe to drink.

Water quality is fine. Water is safe and we are meeting all demands. Most plants are operating at 100%. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 27, 2017

As of Sunday afternoon, Houston’s water plants were operating reportedly at nearly 100 percent capacity, and they are expected to continue operating safely throughout Harvey’s effects and aftermath.

According to Houston Public Works, water purification plants continue to operate, providing clean, safe water to Houston residents.





Since the flooding started, the city of Houston began to work diligently to fight rumors they were going to turn off water services.

Despite those early reports, officials are repeatedly assured the public they won’t be shutting off services.

RUMOR: @HoustonPWE is NOT Shutting off water. Water is currently safe to drink and meeting 100% of the need. #harvey #houstonflood — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) August 27, 2017

One less thing for Houston residents to worry about during this trying time.

Check back here for the latest, and let’s stay #HoustonStrong.