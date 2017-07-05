Meyerland was rocked by yet another shooting death after a four-person altercation in the street Monday

A series of Meyerland shooting deaths is rocking the once-quiet southwest Houston community.

On Monday, Houston Police responded to the area and found a man dead in a car at the corner of Braesvalley and Braesmont drives around 1:30 p.m.

According to ABC13, three men were involved in an altercation when one of them shot the 39-year-old man.

Last month, a 10-month-old boy was shot to death while in the arms of his father outside the Nob Hill Apartments.





A few weeks earlier, another child was shot in the leg by a wayward bullet.

And, in yet another incident, a baby evaded danger when the car in which it was riding was shot at near Beechnut and Bissonnet streets.

On Reddit, users pondered how quickly the formerly desirable suburb changed.

One commenter wrote: “That area has gotten so sketch so fast.”

Another poster called out the apartments where the infant was shot:

“I blame Nob Hill and that other complex behind Walgreens. It use to be filled with older people now it’s filled with riff raff.”