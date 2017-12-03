Police are looking for a man on the lam who allegedly choked a toddler, another child and their mother in August.

Shadrick Turner, wanted for injury to a child and assault on a family member, is reportedly on the run, and authorities said they need Houston’s help.

According to investigators, Turner choked a 9-month-old and the baby’s mother in August at a home in the 10000 block of Hammerly Boulevard in northwest Houston.

Turner then reportedly turned on another child when the minor tried to intervene.

According to the Crime Stoppers’ website, Turner weighs about 120 pounds and is around 5’8″ tall.

Turner drove away from the scene in a black Infiniti.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.