Once among the wealthiest towns in America, the history of Galveston’s Sea Wall is just as rich

More than just a barrier shield to Houston’s Hamptons, the Galveston Sea Wall is a piece of Texas history on its own.

Once the third richest city in the nation, complete with some of the first telegraph systems, deep water ports and electric homes in the U.S., the bad advice of a meteorologist who was a storm surge denier left Galveston defenseless against a deadly 1900 hurricane.

The Sea Wall was built shortly thereafter, and the modern marvel still stands today.





Sedimentary, sometimes-brown-ish water aside, Galveston remains a gem among Texas’ coast, and for that we have the Sea Wall to thank.

See you at the beach, Houston!