Sierra Tarbutton pleaded guilty this week in connection with her role as one of two Snapchat shooters.

Tarbutton, 27, gained Internet fame for firing 14 rounds out of a moving car in west Houston in late September, along with partner and Houston rapper Money Mike, 29, otherwise known as Michael Anthony Cuellar.

In a viral Snapchat video, the two can be seen shooting out of a car, terrorizing a neighborhood until they were ID’d and arrested.

Tarbutton was charged with felony criminal mischief and deadly conduct.

With two separate earlier charges, she pleaded guilty in exchange for a five-year sentence. The earlier charges were harassment of a public servant and retaliation.

“She would have faced at least five years on her old cases, so there was nothing to be gained by fighting the new cases,” said her attorney, Clay Conrad. “It was all wrapped up into one plea deal, so the new charges were essentially irrelevant.”

According to Conrad and Cuellar’s attorney, Paul Looney, the rapper will be challenging the charges shared by Tarbutton.