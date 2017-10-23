Police believe the body they found may be the missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews

Richardson Police discovered the body of a small child during a search Sunday afternoon they believe could be the missing 3-year-old, Sherin Mathews.

Sherin went missing on Oct. 7, prompting a widespread search of the area around her home where she was last seen. She was ordered by her foster father, Wesley Mathews, to stand outside at around 3:00 am after not finishing a meal, and vanished.

The alley where she stood was about 100 feet away from her house.

According to KSAT, Department Spokesman Sgt. Kevin Perlich stated the body was found in a culvert–a tunnel that carries rainwater away from roads–at around 11:00 am Sunday. Her parents were notified of the discovery.

Perlich stated the body was “most likely” Sherin, though a medical examiner has yet to make a positive identification, and investigators are still waiting for evidence to be processed. A cause of death for the body has also not yet been identified yet.

Mathews was arrested the day his foster daughter went missing for child endangerment and was later released on bond. Police determined the family car was missing from the Mathews residence between 4:00 am and 5:00 am the day Sherin went missing.

The place where the body was discovered Sunday was roughly half a mile from Sherin’s house.

It isn’t clear yet whether Sherin’s foster parents had a hand in her disappearance. They stopped cooperating with investigators and their attorneys do not seem to be responding for requests to comment.

