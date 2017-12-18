According to police, a 14-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting in Deer Park Sunday night.
Investigators say it is unclear who pulled the trigger in the accident, which reportedly occurred around 8:00 p.m.
The home, said to be located on Wilson Drive and Park Meadows Avenue, became a scene of police activity throughout the night.
Police are working to determine more details about the tragedy.
This is a developing story.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip