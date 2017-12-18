Menu
According to police, a 14-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting in Deer Park Sunday night.

Investigators say it is unclear who pulled the trigger in the accident, which reportedly occurred around 8:00 p.m.

The home, said to be located on Wilson Drive and Park Meadows Avenue, became a scene of police activity throughout the night.

Police are working to determine more details about the tragedy.

This is a developing story.

Police say a Deer Park teen is dead after an alleged accidental shooting overnight AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
