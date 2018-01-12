Menu
It’s not everyday you see a big rig drive right off an overpass and onto the road below.

Miraculously, however, authorities said, after an 18-wheeler skidded off slick U.S. 59 and fell, crushing a car below on University Boulevard in Sugar Land yesterday afternoon, everyone walked away, including the driver of the truck and the driver of the Toyota Camry, which it totaled on its way down.

Investigators said the accident began on the highway above, when a car “driving erratically” in the rain reportedly hit the back of the semi, causing it to jackknife and crash through the guardrail.

A nursing student, among others, reportedly ran to help the woman trapped in the Toyota.

After coaxing her through a broken back window, police said the woman walked away from the scene after the crash.

Both drivers reportedly escaped with minor injuries, receiving evaluations out at area hospitals.

The only downside to the entire event?:

The intersection remained closed for several hours as authorities investigated and cleaned up what, on any other day, would like be reported as a deadly situation.

