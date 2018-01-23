Authorities said they became alerted to a possible kidnapping in Pasadena Monday afternoon, but later shared an update explaining some apparent misinformation:

A security camera in the neighborhood of the call reportedly recorded a woman and her friend taking a child from his father’s home in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

In what investigators are describing as the “ever-changing” story, family members told police they suffered injuries when they tried to stop the woman from taking the boy.

While, at first, investigators said they considered two women to be persons of interest, they reportedly later determined one of the women to be the child’s mother.

Confusion is reportedly being blamed here, allegedly resulting from a charge of child neglect against the mother in 2016, when a grand jury failed to find her guilty, allowing her to retain legal rights to her son.

As the most recent incident unfolded, she briefly faced aggravated kidnapping charges stemming from the 2016 incident.

In the end, police said the child is safe, and the women are said to be “cooperating with police” in their ongoing investigation.