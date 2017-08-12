Reviving a Texas treasure, King of the Hill “might could fixing to be” returning to Fox

Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO Dana Walden said she was in talks with the creators of the classic animated comedy about bringing back the King of animation and Texas’ first animated family The Hills.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Walden made the announcement to reporters on Tuesday after her time at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

So far, she said she only met one time with show creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about bringing back the show, but she also said she hopes to take the talks further:





“I would like to explore it. We had a very preliminary conversation, given what’s going on in the country; they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it.”

90s fans will remember Hank Hill, Boomhauer and company on their screens, sipping beer in front of the fence, and would probably welcome the comeback, which ran from 1997 until 2009 – a full 13 seasons.

Don’t get too excited yet, though: Judge and Daniels are currently busy with projects of their own, Judge being a showrunner on the HBO show, “Silicon Valley,” and Daniels an executive producer and showrunner on the TBS comedy, “People of Earth.”

