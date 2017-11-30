Perhaps forgetting the spirit of the holiday, the day after Thanksgiving, a group of teens reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in an apartment parking lot in west Houston.





And, thanks to a surveillance camera at the apartments, there’s a video of the entire incident.

Police say the crime occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the Mandalay at Shadowlake Apartments on Oxford Park Drive near Westheimer and Dairy Ashford.

Resident Sara Ludwig said she left her unit and walked out to the parking lot.

There, as the video shows, a group of teens targeted the woman for her bag, which she said contained a tablet and headphones.

Ludwig also said the suspects are youths, describing them as disorganized and brazen; one reportedly put on his mask after she saw his face.

Now, however, she said she’s turning to Houston for help catching the attackers.

“They’re children that are gonna grow up to be adult criminals,” Ludwig said. “And they’re gonna get better at it, and I don’t want that on my conscience.”

2) Sara Ludwig isn't worried about the tablet and phone that was stolen from her. She wants the suspects who held her up to learn a lesson. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/pza0aBxoky — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) November 30, 2017

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.